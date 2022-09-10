TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 9, 2022 _____ 223 FPUS54 KLCH 100855 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 TXZ180-102300- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ201-102300- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ215-102300- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ216-102300- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ259-102300- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ260-102300- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ261-102300- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ262-102300- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 355 AM CDT Sat Sep 10 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____