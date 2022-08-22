TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

573 FPUS54 KLCH 220800

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

TXZ180-222215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ201-222215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature

falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ215-222215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ216-222215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

80s. Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Temperature falling to around 80 in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the

mid 80s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Temperature falling into the mid 80s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ259-222215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

TXZ260-222215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Temperature falling to around 80 this afternoon. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

TXZ261-222215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

TXZ262-222215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

300 AM CDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Temperature falling into the lower 80s this afternoon. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather