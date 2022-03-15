TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 14, 2022 _____ 663 FPUS54 KLCH 150703 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 TXZ180-152215- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ TXZ201-152215- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ215-152215- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ216-152215- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-152215- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-152215- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-152215- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-152215- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 203 AM CDT Tue Mar 15 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ 05 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather