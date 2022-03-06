TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 76 to 82.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

in the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

348 AM CST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

