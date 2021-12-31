TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

TXZ180-312215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ201-312215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ215-312215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ216-312215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ259-312215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much colder. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ260-312215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much colder. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-312215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ262-312215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

324 AM CST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

