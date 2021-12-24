TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 23, 2021 _____ 499 FPUS54 KLCH 241055 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 TXZ180-242230- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ201-242230- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ215-242230- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ TXZ216-242230- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ259-242230- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ260-242230- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ261-242230- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ TXZ262-242230- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 455 AM CST Fri Dec 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$