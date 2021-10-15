TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 14, 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ201-152130-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ215-152130-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ216-152130-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ259-152130-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-152130-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-152130-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

TXZ262-152130-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

410 AM CDT Fri Oct 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

