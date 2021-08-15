TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

_____

880 FPUS54 KLCH 150845

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

TXZ180-152215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ201-152215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

$$

TXZ215-152215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ216-152215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ259-152215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-152215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

TXZ261-152215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ262-152215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

345 AM CDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then thunderstorms likely and chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds becoming south up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

$$

27

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather