TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, August 13, 2021

428 FPUS54 KLCH 140832

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

TXZ180-142230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

$$

TXZ201-142230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 105 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

$$

TXZ215-142230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

$$

TXZ216-142230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to

106.

$$

TXZ259-142230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

afternoon.

$$

TXZ260-142230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms and slight

chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

TXZ261-142230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to

106 in the afternoon.

$$

TXZ262-142230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

332 AM CDT Sat Aug 14 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat index

readings around 105 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around

105 in the afternoon.

$$

