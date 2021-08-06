TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 5, 2021 _____ 550 FPUS54 KLCH 060855 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 TXZ180-062130- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the evening. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ201-062130- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 106 to 111. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. $$ TXZ215-062130- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 108. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. $$ TXZ216-062130- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. $$ TXZ259-062130- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. $$ TXZ260-062130- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon. $$ TXZ261-062130- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 110. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. $$ TXZ262-062130- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 355 AM CDT Fri Aug 6 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 107. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109. $$

25