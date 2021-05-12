TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

405 AM CDT Wed May 12 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

