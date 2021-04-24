TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 23, 2021

_____

629 FPUS54 KLCH 240857

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

TXZ180-242215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ201-242215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ215-242215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-242215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ259-242215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ260-242215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ261-242215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ262-242215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

357 AM CDT Sat Apr 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Rua

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather