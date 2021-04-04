TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 3, 2021 _____ 135 FPUS54 KLCH 040912 ZFPLCH Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service Lake Charles LA 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 TXZ180-042330- Tyler- Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe, Spurger, Warren, and Woodville 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ201-042330- Hardin- Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ215-042330- Jefferson- Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass, and Sea Rim State Park 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 85. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ216-042330- Orange- Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ259-042330- Northern Jasper- Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ260-042330- Northern Newton- Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown, Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ261-042330- Southern Jasper- Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ262-042330- Southern Newton- Including the city of Deweyville 412 AM CDT Sun Apr 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ 13 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather