Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

TXZ180-032315-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ201-032315-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ215-032315-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 79 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ216-032315-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows

around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ259-032315-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ260-032315-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ261-032315-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ262-032315-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

323 AM CDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

