National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
TXZ180-182300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of light freezing
drizzle and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 16 to 26.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 12 to
22.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ201-182300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle
and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to
26.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ215-182300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ216-182300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind
chill readings 19 to 29.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ259-182300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow, slight chance of light freezing
drizzle and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Wind
chill readings 17 to 27.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to
26.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 25 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ260-182300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing drizzle,
snow and light sleet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
readings 16 to 26.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ261-182300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill
readings 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up
to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ262-182300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
351 AM CST Thu Feb 18 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to
29.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around
5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
