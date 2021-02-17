TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

TXZ180-172215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the evening, then slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 14 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 12 to 22 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill

readings 17 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lowest wind chill

readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ201-172215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one

quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain in the morning. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph.

Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 16 to 26 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ215-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 17 to 27 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ216-172215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ259-172215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the evening, then slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 13 to 23 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ260-172215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Ice accumulation of up to one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and light freezing rain

in the evening, then slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds up to

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ261-172215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an

inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 18 to 28 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ262-172215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

402 AM CST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, freezing rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 19 to 29 in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

