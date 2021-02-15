TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 14, 2021
784 FPUS54 KLCH 151021
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
TXZ180-152215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny in
the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill
readings 2 to 12.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 6 below to 4 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers, light freezing rain and snow showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 17 to 27.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. Wind chill readings 16 to 26.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows around 19. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
9 to 19 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ201-152215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and slight chance of light sleet in
the morning. Snow and sleet accumulation around 1 inch. Storm
total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill readings 5 to 15.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Northwest winds
up to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 3 below to 7 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
1 to 11 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance
of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
East winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers, light freezing rain and snow showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 13 to 23 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ215-152215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Ice accumulation of
less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill readings 7 to 17.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 9 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
zero to 10 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance
of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Showers. Highs 48 to 54. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers
and light freezing rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill
readings 15 to 25.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 15 to 25 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ216-152215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow, light sleet, slight chance of
thunderstorms and light freezing rain in the morning, then partly
sunny in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.
Storm total snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 30.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wind chill readings 10 to 20.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 12. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
2 to 12 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers and light freezing rain after midnight. Lows around
30. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Showers likely in the morning, then
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill readings 18 to 28.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 17 to 27 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ259-152215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings 5 to 15.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill readings 4 below to 6 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers, light freezing rain and snow showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 12 to
22.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
12 to 22 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ260-152215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning. Snow accumulation
around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent. Wind chill readings 7 to 17.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind
chill readings 2 below to 8 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill
readings 1 below to 9 above zero in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and light freezing rain likely in the
morning, then showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less
than one quarter of an inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers,
light freezing rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill
readings 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper
30s. Wind chill readings 19 to 29.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 13 to
23.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings
12 to 22 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ261-152215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with snow and slight chance of light sleet in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow and sleet
accumulation around 1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 9 to 19.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings zero to 10 above zero.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
3 to 13 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of light freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 30.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to
27.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 17 to 27 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ262-152215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
421 AM CST Mon Feb 15 2021
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow, slight chance of thunderstorms and
light sleet in the morning. Snow and sleet accumulation around
1 inch. Storm total snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill readings 10 to 20.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 10. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 1 to 11.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings
4 to 14 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light freezing rain
after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers, light
freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill readings 17 to
27.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest wind chill
readings 17 to 27 in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
