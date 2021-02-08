TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

512 FPUS54 KLCH 080902

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

TXZ180-082200-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ201-082200-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ215-082200-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ216-082200-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ259-082200-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ260-082200-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ261-082200-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ262-082200-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

302 AM CST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

50

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather