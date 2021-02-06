TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021
092 FPUS54 KLCH 061011
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
TXZ180-062215-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ201-062215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ215-062215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ216-062215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ259-062215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up
to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ260-062215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers
70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
$$
TXZ261-062215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ262-062215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
411 AM CST Sat Feb 6 2021
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
