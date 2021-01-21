TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

TXZ180-212215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ201-212215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ215-212215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ216-212215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers in the morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of showers 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ259-212215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ260-212215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ261-212215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ262-212215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CST Thu Jan 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers in

the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny with chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

