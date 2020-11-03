TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020

_____

801 FPUS54 KLCH 030930

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

TXZ180-032230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

southeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ201-032230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to 5 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ215-032230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ216-032230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-032230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ260-032230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ261-032230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-032230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

330 AM CST Tue Nov 3 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

19

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather