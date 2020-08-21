TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 20, 2020
127 FPUS54 KLCH 210915
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
TXZ180-212130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
$$
TXZ201-212130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
$$
TXZ215-212130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in
the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings 106 to
111.
$$
TXZ216-212130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
$$
TXZ259-212130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds
becoming south up to 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
$$
TXZ260-212130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ261-212130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
north up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 105 to
110.
$$
TXZ262-212130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
415 AM CDT Fri Aug 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
$$
