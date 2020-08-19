TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2020
195 FPUS54 KLCH 190920
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
TXZ180-192130-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ201-192130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ215-192130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up
to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ216-192130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ259-192130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
$$
TXZ260-192130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ261-192130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds
up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ262-192130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
420 AM CDT Wed Aug 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North
winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
$$
