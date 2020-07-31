TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
362 FPUS54 KLCH 310902
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
TXZ180-312300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light
winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ201-312300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ215-312300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ216-312300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
TXZ259-312300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ260-312300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Northwest winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ261-312300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ262-312300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
402 AM CDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Light
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
