Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light
winds becoming east up to 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
TXZ201-272130-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 107.
TXZ215-272130-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Heat index readings 105 to 106.
TXZ216-272130-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
TXZ259-272130-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Heat index readings 105 to 109.
TXZ260-272130-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
TXZ261-272130-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings 105 to
106 in the afternoon.
TXZ262-272130-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
410 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then showers and chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph in the
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent. Highest heat index readings around
105 in the afternoon.
