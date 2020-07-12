TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 11, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
106 to 111.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
TXZ201-122315-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up
to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 108.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
TXZ215-122315-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 109.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
TXZ216-122315-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat
index readings 105 to 106.
TXZ259-122315-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 109.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 110.
TXZ260-122315-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest
heat index readings around 105 in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat
index readings around 105 in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest
heat index readings 105 to 106 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
TXZ261-122315-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 110.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 107.
TXZ262-122315-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
338 AM CDT Sun Jul 12 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the
evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 in the
evening.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to
10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
105 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index
readings 105 to 106.
