TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 9, 2020

894 FPUS54 KLCH 100825

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

TXZ180-102215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 106 to 111 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 107 to 112 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

TXZ201-102215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 110 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 110.

TXZ215-102215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 109 to 114.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 108 to

113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

TXZ216-102215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings 107 to

112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

TXZ259-102215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 107 to 112 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 112 to 117.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 109 to 114.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 106 to 111.

TXZ260-102215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds up to

5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings 108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 106 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 108.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 108.

TXZ261-102215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Highest heat index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

108 to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

106 to 111.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest

heat index readings around 105 in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 109.

TXZ262-102215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

325 AM CDT Fri Jul 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph. Heat index readings 105 to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds up

to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Highest heat index

readings 105 to 107 in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph. Heat index readings 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph. Highest heat index readings 105 to 107 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 109 in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

107 to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Highest heat

index readings 105 to 108 in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 110.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings

105 to 109.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

readings 105 to 107.

