TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

308 FPUS54 KLCH 270837

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

TXZ180-272215-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ201-272215-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ215-272215-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 70. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ216-272215-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ259-272215-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ260-272215-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds becoming west up to 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ261-272215-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Light winds. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ262-272215-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

337 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

