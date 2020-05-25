TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ201-252215-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ215-252215-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around
70. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ216-252215-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ259-252215-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ260-252215-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ261-252215-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ262-252215-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
357 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020
.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
