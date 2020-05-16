TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

013 FPUS54 KLCH 160819

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ180-162300-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ201-162300-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ215-162300-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ216-162300-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ259-162300-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ260-162300-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ261-162300-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ262-162300-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

319 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

05

