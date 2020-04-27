TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020
765 FPUS54 KLCH 270827
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
TXZ180-272300-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ201-272300-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ215-272300-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 89.
TXZ216-272300-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ259-272300-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ260-272300-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ261-272300-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ262-272300-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
327 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
