TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

_____

449 FPUS54 KLCH 210902

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

TXZ180-212230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ201-212230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Chance of showers in the evening,

then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ215-212230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ216-212230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ259-212230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ260-212230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ261-212230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ262-212230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

402 AM CDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather