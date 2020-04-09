TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers in the morning,
then cloudy with showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and
occasional thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 82 to
88. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and occasional
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds up to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
416 AM CDT Thu Apr 9 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast up to 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
