TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 28, 2020

_____

440 FPUS54 KLCH 290909

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

TXZ180-292230-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ201-292230-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ215-292230-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ216-292230-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ259-292230-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ260-292230-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ261-292230-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ262-292230-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

409 AM CDT Sun Mar 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

13

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather