TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds up to
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of
showers 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
354 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
