TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

237 FPUS54 KLCH 120854

ZFPLCH

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

TXZ180-122245-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ201-122245-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ215-122245-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

TXZ216-122245-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ259-122245-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ260-122245-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TXZ261-122245-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TXZ262-122245-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

354 AM CDT Thu Mar 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

