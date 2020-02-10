TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast

TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

TXZ180-111045-

Tyler-

Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,

Spurger, Warren, and Woodville

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ201-111045-

Hardin-

Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ215-111045-

Jefferson-

Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,

and Sea Rim State Park

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ216-111045-

Orange-

Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ259-111045-

Northern Jasper-

Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,

Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ260-111045-

Northern Newton-

Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,

Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ261-111045-

Southern Jasper-

Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ262-111045-

Southern Newton-

Including the city of Deweyville

401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of showers 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

