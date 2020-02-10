TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast
TX Lake Charles LA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020
_____
986 FPUS54 KLCH 102201
ZFPLCH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
TXZ180-111045-
Tyler-
Including the cities of Town Bluff, Fred, Hillister, Ivanhoe,
Spurger, Warren, and Woodville
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ201-111045-
Hardin-
Including the cities of Lumberton and Silsbee
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ215-111045-
Jefferson-
Including the cities of Beaumont, Sabine Pass,
and Sea Rim State Park
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ216-111045-
Orange-
Including the cities of Orange, Vidor, and Bridge City
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ259-111045-
Northern Jasper-
Including the cities of Holly Springs, Jasper, Kirbyville,
Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, and Roganville
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers
likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up
to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ260-111045-
Northern Newton-
Including the cities of Burkeville, Farrsville, Jamestown,
Newton, Wiergate, Bleakwood, and Call
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 63 to 69.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Showers likely and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ261-111045-
Southern Jasper-
Including the cities of Gist, Buna, and Evadale
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
TXZ262-111045-
Southern Newton-
Including the city of Deweyville
401 PM CST Mon Feb 10 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. East
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of showers 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely and
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
$$
66
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather