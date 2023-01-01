TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 31, 2022

386 FPUS54 KHGX 010828

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

TXZ211-012200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ237-012200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ196-012200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ195-012200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ214-012200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ210-012200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ227-012200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ238-012200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ198-012200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ213-012200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight, then areas of fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ163-012200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ235-012200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas

of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ200-012200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight, then areas of dense fog

this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ176-012200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Cooler with lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ236-012200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ199-012200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ179-012200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ178-012200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ164-012200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ177-012200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Showers

and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ212-012200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ197-012200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs around 70.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ226-012200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ300-012200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ313-012200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ338-012200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ337-012200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ336-012200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ335-012200-

Coastal Jackson-

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Areas of dense fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ436-012200-

Matagorda Islands-

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ437-012200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight, then patchy

fog this afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely. A chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may be

severe after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ438-012200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog after midnight, then

areas of dense fog this morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ439-012200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

228 AM CST Sun Jan 1 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog after midnight, then

patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

