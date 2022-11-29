TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

650 FPUS54 KHGX 290827

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

TXZ211-292200-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog

this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ237-292200-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ196-292200-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this morning.

Partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ195-292200-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms with a slight chance of showers this morning.

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ214-292200-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers after midnight, then showers and

thunderstorms likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ210-292200-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs around 80.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ227-292200-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ238-292200-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ198-292200-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. A slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ213-292200-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ163-292200-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ235-292200-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs around 80.

South winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Less humid with highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ200-292200-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 40. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ176-292200-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Areas

of fog after midnight. A chance of showers after midnight. A

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ236-292200-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ199-292200-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ179-292200-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. A chance of

showers after midnight. A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms with a

slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ178-292200-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ164-292200-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ177-292200-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs around 60.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ212-292200-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ197-292200-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance of

showers this morning. Areas of fog after midnight. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ226-292200-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ300-292200-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of showers after

midnight, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ313-292200-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. A

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ338-292200-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ337-292200-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ336-292200-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ335-292200-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ436-292200-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy and less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 70.

$$

TXZ437-292200-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of

fog after midnight. Patchy fog this afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ438-292200-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ439-292200-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of showers after midnight, then showers

and thunderstorms likely. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy fog

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

