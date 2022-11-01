TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ 979 FPUS54 KHGX 010627 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 TXZ211-020900- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ237-020900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ196-020900- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ195-020900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Scattered showers in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ214-020900- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ210-020900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ227-020900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ238-020900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ198-020900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ213-020900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ163-020900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ235-020900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Near steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ200-020900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ176-020900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ236-020900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ199-020900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ179-020900- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ178-020900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ164-020900- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ177-020900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ212-020900- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ197-020900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ226-020900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ300-020900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ313-020900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ338-020900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ337-020900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ336-020900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ335-020900- Coastal Jackson- 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ436-020900- Matagorda Islands- 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ437-020900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ438-020900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ439-020900- Bolivar Peninsula- 127 AM CDT Tue Nov 1 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Breezy. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Temperature falling to around 70 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather