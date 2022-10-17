TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

207 FPUS54 KHGX 170812

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

TXZ211-172100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ237-172100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ196-172100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ195-172100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ214-172100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to north 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ210-172100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ227-172100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ238-172100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ198-172100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ213-172100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ163-172100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ235-172100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ200-172100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ176-172100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ236-172100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ199-172100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ179-172100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ178-172100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ164-172100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ177-172100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ212-172100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ197-172100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ226-172100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ300-172100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ313-172100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of showers

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ338-172100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ337-172100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ336-172100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ335-172100-

Coastal Jackson-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds around 5 mph, increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ436-172100-

Matagorda Islands-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 60s.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 70s.

TXZ437-172100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ438-172100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers early this morning, then a slight chance of

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ439-172100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

312 AM CDT Mon Oct 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy, cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather