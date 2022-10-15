TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Friday, October 14, 2022

011 FPUS54 KHGX 150757

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

TXZ211-152100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ237-152100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the

mid 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ196-152100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ195-152100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ214-152100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ210-152100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ227-152100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ238-152100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into

the mid 70s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-152100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ213-152100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ163-152100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ235-152100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ200-152100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ176-152100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ236-152100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ199-152100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ179-152100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ178-152100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 90.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Temperature falling

into the upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ164-152100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ177-152100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ212-152100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ197-152100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Much cooler. Near

steady temperature in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the

upper 60s in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ226-152100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cooler with highs in

the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ300-152100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ313-152100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ338-152100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ337-152100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ336-152100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ335-152100-

Coastal Jackson-

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ436-152100-

Matagorda Islands-

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Near steady

temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ437-152100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ438-152100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ439-152100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

257 AM CDT Sat Oct 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

