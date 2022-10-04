TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 3, 2022

946 FPUS54 KHGX 040727

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

TXZ211-042100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ237-042100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ196-042100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ195-042100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ214-042100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ210-042100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ227-042100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ238-042100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ198-042100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ213-042100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ163-042100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ235-042100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ200-042100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ176-042100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ236-042100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ199-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ179-042100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ178-042100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ164-042100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ177-042100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ212-042100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ197-042100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ226-042100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ300-042100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ313-042100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ338-042100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ337-042100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ336-042100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ335-042100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ436-042100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ437-042100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ438-042100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ439-042100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Tue Oct 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

