TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

TXZ211-302100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ237-302100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ196-302100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ195-302100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ214-302100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ210-302100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ227-302100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ238-302100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ198-302100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ213-302100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ163-302100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ235-302100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ200-302100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ176-302100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ236-302100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ199-302100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ179-302100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ178-302100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ164-302100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ177-302100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ212-302100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ197-302100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ226-302100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ300-302100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ313-302100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ338-302100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ337-302100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ336-302100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ335-302100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ436-302100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ437-302100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ438-302100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ439-302100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Fri Sep 30 2022

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

