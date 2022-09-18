TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

TXZ211-182100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ237-182100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ196-182100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ195-182100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ214-182100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid

with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ210-182100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ227-182100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ238-182100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ198-182100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ213-182100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ163-182100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ235-182100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ200-182100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ176-182100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ236-182100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog after midnight. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ199-182100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to

105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ179-182100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ178-182100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ164-182100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ177-182100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ212-182100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ197-182100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog after midnight. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ226-182100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ300-182100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ313-182100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ338-182100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ337-182100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ336-182100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ335-182100-

Coastal Jackson-

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ436-182100-

Matagorda Islands-

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ437-182100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ438-182100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ439-182100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

227 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

