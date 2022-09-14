TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ 955 FPUS54 KHGX 140728 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 TXZ211-142100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ237-142100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ196-142100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ195-142100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ214-142100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ210-142100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ227-142100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ238-142100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ198-142100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ213-142100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ163-142100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ235-142100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ200-142100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ176-142100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ236-142100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ199-142100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ179-142100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ178-142100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ164-142100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ177-142100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. $$ TXZ212-142100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ197-142100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ226-142100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ300-142100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ TXZ313-142100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ338-142100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ337-142100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ336-142100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ335-142100- Coastal Jackson- 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ436-142100- Matagorda Islands- 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ TXZ437-142100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ438-142100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ TXZ439-142100- Bolivar Peninsula- 228 AM CDT Wed Sep 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$