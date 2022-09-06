TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

215 FPUS54 KHGX 060758

ZFPHGX

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

TXZ211-062100-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ237-062100-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest

around 5 mph this morning, then becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ196-062100-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny, then becoming mostly sunny this morning,

then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ195-062100-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ214-062100-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph this morning, then

becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ210-062100-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ227-062100-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ238-062100-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ198-062100-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ213-062100-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ163-062100-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ235-062100-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

this morning, then becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ200-062100-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ176-062100-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ236-062100-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this morning, then becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ199-062100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ179-062100-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ178-062100-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ164-062100-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ177-062100-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ212-062100-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ197-062100-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny after midnight, then becoming mostly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ226-062100-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ300-062100-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ313-062100-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny after midnight, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ338-062100-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy after midnight, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers after midnight, then a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ337-062100-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this morning, then becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ336-062100-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this morning, then becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ335-062100-

Coastal Jackson-

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this

morning, then becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ436-062100-

Matagorda Islands-

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated

thunderstorms after midnight, then a chance of thunderstorms.

Near steady temperature around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ437-062100-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming southeast

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ438-062100-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming

southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ439-062100-

Bolivar Peninsula-

258 AM CDT Tue Sep 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this morning, then becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

