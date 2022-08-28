TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 27, 2022 _____ 825 FPUS54 KHGX 280558 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 TXZ211-290900- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ237-290900- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ196-290900- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ195-290900- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ214-290900- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ210-290900- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ227-290900- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ238-290900- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ198-290900- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ213-290900- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ163-290900- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ235-290900- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ200-290900- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ176-290900- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ236-290900- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ199-290900- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ179-290900- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ178-290900- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog this morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ164-290900- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ177-290900- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ212-290900- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ197-290900- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ226-290900- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ300-290900- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ313-290900- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ338-290900- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ337-290900- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ336-290900- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ335-290900- Coastal Jackson- 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ436-290900- Matagorda Islands- 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ437-290900- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ438-290900- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ439-290900- Bolivar Peninsula- 1258 AM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. $$