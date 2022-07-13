TX Houston\/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ 006 FPUS54 KHGX 130827 ZFPHGX Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 TXZ211-132100- Austin- Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ237-132100- Inland Brazoria- Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ196-132100- Brazos- Including the cities of College Station and Bryan 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ195-132100- Burleson- Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ214-132100- Chambers- Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell, and Old River-Winfree 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ210-132100- Colorado- Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ227-132100- Fort Bend- Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land, Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ238-132100- Inland Galveston- Including the cities of League City and Friendswood 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ198-132100- Grimes- Including the city of Navasota 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ213-132100- Inland Harris- Including the city of Houston 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then clearing. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ163-132100- Houston- Including the city of Crockett 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ235-132100- Inland Jackson- Including the cities of Edna and Ganado 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 110. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 110 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ200-132100- Northern Liberty- Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ176-132100- Madison- Including the city of Madisonville 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ236-132100- Inland Matagorda- Including the city of Bay City 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ199-132100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ179-132100- Polk- Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ178-132100- San Jacinto- Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ164-132100- Trinity- Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ177-132100- Walker- Including the city of Huntsville 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ212-132100- Waller- Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire, and Waller 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 109. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ197-132100- Washington- Including the city of Brenham 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ226-132100- Wharton- Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Heat index values up to 106 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ300-132100- Southern Liberty- Including the city of Devers 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then becoming sunny this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ313-132100- Coastal Harris- Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ338-132100- Coastal Galveston- Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 106. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ337-132100- Coastal Brazoria- Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ336-132100- Coastal Matagorda- Including the city of Palacios 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ335-132100- Coastal Jackson- 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 107. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 108. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 80. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. $$ TXZ436-132100- Matagorda Islands- 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Humid. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ437-132100- Brazoria Islands- Including the city of Surfside Beach 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ438-132100- Galveston Island- Including the city of Galveston 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to 110. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to 105 early. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values up to 105. $$ TXZ439-132100- Bolivar Peninsula- 327 AM CDT Wed Jul 13 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Isolated showers. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values up to 105. $$