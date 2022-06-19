TX Houston/Galveston TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southeast Texas

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

TXZ211-200900-

Austin-

Including the cities of Sealy and Bellville

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ237-200900-

Inland Brazoria-

Including the cities of Pearland, Alvin, and Angleton

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ196-200900-

Brazos-

Including the cities of College Station and Bryan

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ195-200900-

Burleson-

Including the cities of Caldwell and Somerville

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

$$

TXZ214-200900-

Chambers-

Including the cities of Winnie, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Stowell,

and Old River-Winfree

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ210-200900-

Colorado-

Including the cities of Columbus, Eagle Lake, and Weimar

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ227-200900-

Fort Bend-

Including the cities of Missouri City, Mission Bend, Sugar Land,

Rosenberg, First Colony, and Pecan Grove

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ238-200900-

Inland Galveston-

Including the cities of League City and Friendswood

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ198-200900-

Grimes-

Including the city of Navasota

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ213-200900-

Inland Harris-

Including the city of Houston

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ163-200900-

Houston-

Including the city of Crockett

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up

to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ235-200900-

Inland Jackson-

Including the cities of Edna and Ganado

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs around 100. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ200-200900-

Northern Liberty-

Including the cities of Liberty, Cleveland, and Dayton

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ176-200900-

Madison-

Including the city of Madisonville

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ236-200900-

Inland Matagorda-

Including the city of Bay City

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ199-200900-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Conroe and The Woodlands

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ179-200900-

Polk-

Including the cities of Livingston and Corrigan

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ178-200900-

San Jacinto-

Including the cities of Shepherd and Coldspring

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ164-200900-

Trinity-

Including the cities of Trinity and Groveton

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ177-200900-

Walker-

Including the city of Huntsville

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ212-200900-

Waller-

Including the cities of Hempstead, Prairie View, Brookshire,

and Waller

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early in the

evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index values up to

105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ197-200900-

Washington-

Including the city of Brenham

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ226-200900-

Wharton-

Including the cities of El Campo and Wharton

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog this morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. North

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ300-200900-

Southern Liberty-

Including the city of Devers

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 100. Lows in

the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat

index values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ313-200900-

Coastal Harris-

Including the cities of Pasadena and Baytown

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 110.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. Heat index

values up to 110.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index values

up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Heat index

values up to 105 early in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ338-200900-

Coastal Galveston-

Including the cities of Texas City, Dickinson, and La Marque

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ337-200900-

Coastal Brazoria-

Including the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport, and Clute

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat

index values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ336-200900-

Coastal Matagorda-

Including the city of Palacios

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ335-200900-

Coastal Jackson-

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Heat index values up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ436-200900-

Matagorda Islands-

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Lows around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ437-200900-

Brazoria Islands-

Including the city of Surfside Beach

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ438-200900-

Galveston Island-

Including the city of Galveston

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values

up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 106 early.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to

105 early.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s. Heat index values up to

105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ439-200900-

Bolivar Peninsula-

157 AM CDT Sun Jun 19 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values up to 105.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values up to 108.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105 early.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index

values up to 105 early.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up

to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Heat index values up to

105 early.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

